Huge Wiener Spotted in Hudson Valley Just in Time For Mothers Day

The Wienermobile is in the Hudson Valley, and it'll be sticking around through Mother's Day weekend.

Heads were turning in Poughkeepsie on Monday when a giant hot dog with wheels drove past unsuspected motorists. You can't miss the Oscar Mayer Wienermoblie. This iconic ride is one of the most recognizable vehicles in the world. We decided to do some digging to find out why it's being spotted around town.

The promotional vehicle is actually one of several Wienermobiles that makes its way across the country every year spreading the word about Oscar Mayer's line of products. On a previous stop to the Hudson Valley in 2017, I was lucky enough to grab a tour of the vehicle and check out the inside. It was way more spacious than I imagined. There was a table and rotating captain's chairs all decorated in the Oscar Mayer colors of yellow and red. Although you can't really tell from the outside, there are lots of windows on that wiener, giving those inside a great view of the crowds of fans gathered otuside.

If you want to take a peek at the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile for yourself, it will be making official stops at four Hudson Valley locations starting this Thursday.

Thursday, May 6 - Walmart in Monroe

Friday, May 7 - Walmart in Middletown

Saturday, May 8 - Walmart in Fishkill

Sunday, May 9 - Walmart in Newburgh

Since it's already been spotted around town, it's likely that the Weinermobile will also be making unannounced stops at various food and convenience stores over the next few days. I'd say to keep your eyes open for it, but who are we kidding... no one is going to miss a giant hot dog sitting in a parking lot.