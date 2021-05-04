Legoland New York Will ‘Transform’ The Hudson Valley

The biggest Legoland in the world is expected to "transform" the Hudson Valley.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Officials with Legoland New York are gearing up to finally welcome customers this summer. Last week officials gave us a sneak peek of what the park will look like as they put the finishing touches on rides and attractions. You can see the sneak peak, as well as some outrage food options below.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

As Legoland New York prepares to open, the park in Goshen is starting to get national attention. The Wall Street Journal reports Legoland will "transform" Goshen, calling Goshen a "quite New York Town."

Charles Passy also writes in the article that Goshen's roughly 14,000 residents make fun of the town's slow way of life by calling it “Slow-motion Goshen.”

Legoland New York is the biggest Legoland theme park Merlin Entertainments has ever built, officials say. The Goshen-based amusement park will have more than 50 rides, shows and attractions across seven themed “lands” on 150 acres.

Officials hoped to open the park on July 4, 2020, calling the grand opening celebration a "once-in-a-lifetime event." Of course, the COVID-19 pandemic changed all that. In February, Legoland New York officials announced the massive 150-acre theme park will open this summer.

State and Hudson Valley officials believe Legoland will "transform" Goshen as well as the entire Hudson Valley, according to the Wall Street Journal.

An official opening date for Legoland New York has yet to be announced. As you wait for the park to open, check out a sneak peek of Legoland New York as well as some of the outrageous food options.

First Look Inside LEGOLAND New York Here's a sneak peek at what you can expect to see on your first visit to LEGOLAND New York in Goshen.

12 Outrageous Food Options Coming to LEGOLAND New York When LEGOLAND New York opens for the first time, Hudson Valley families will be anxious to try out all of the rides and attractions. But it's the food that may actually wind up being the biggest thrill of all. Here are 11 dining options that will be available once LEGOLAND opens its gates.