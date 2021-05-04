Sadly, This is the Closest Thing the Hudson Valley Has to Chick-fil-A

It's better than nothing, right?

We've finally got the real sauce. Now all we need is that chicken.

It seems like the powers at be in Chick-fil-A management will never hear my constant calls to bring one of their restaurants to the Hudson Valley.

I'm not going to lie to you. I love Chick-fil-A's food but I'm getting really tired of driving over 40 minutes to get a chicken sandwich. Don't get me wrong. I never regret it but it takes a lot of time out of my day and I'm not sure how much longer my car will be able to handle the wear and tear. We're heavily surrounded but we don't have any restaurants actually in the Hudson Valley. Why?

We've got 1 at the airport in Albany but can only be accessed once inside the terminal. A group of college students famously purchased a cheap one way ticket just to eat at that location.

There are 3 establishments in New York City but travelling to those will cause too big of a headache.

The closest Chick-fil-A's to the Hudson Valley remain to be in Danbury and Brookfield, Connecticut.

I have been trying to get a Chick-fil-A here for years now. I've even proposed the perfect location for them. They should move in to the old Hardee's location in Rte 9 in Poughkeepsie.

Many knock off brands can be found at local stores but I'm happy to report that I finally found official Chick-fil-A sauce at HV Exotics in the Poughkeepsie Galleria.

It's not the same as actually dining at the real restaurant but it's enough for a quick fix.

