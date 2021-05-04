Hudson Valley Teachers – Celebrate Appreciation Week with These Deals

Teacher appreciation week officially began today, May 3rd, with the official designated day to honor our kiddo's educators being Tuesday, May 4th.

Let's face it, the past year hasn't been easy for any of us, especially teachers, who had to learn how to teach our little ones on a computer screen. I can't say enough wonderful things about my daughter's teacher, who has gone above and beyond from day one of kindergarten to make sure these kids are getting the most out of their very first 'real-school' experience, even if that experience didn't even start out in the classroom.

There are tons of local restaurants and businesses who are happy to celebrate and honor the teachers of the Hudson Valley this week for all that they do every day, so let's make sure they all know where to get a little extra love this week!

East Fishkill Provisions (the Old Hopewell Road location ONLY) is offering free ice cream cones in honor of Teacher Appreciation Week, 5/3-5/9. No purchase necessary, chocolate, vanilla or twist flavors.

Buttermilk Falls Inn and Spa is celebrating National Teacher Day (and National Nurses Day) from May 6th to May 10th with a spa special and 10% off the bill along with a free glass of wine at Henry's at The Farm.

Buffalo Wild Wings has 20% off for teachers and school staff with a valid school ID from May 3rd through the 7th.

Staples started their celebration on May 2nd, offering 20% off IN STORE ONLY with a valid school ID through the 9th.

Office Depot and OfficeMax have a deal for teachers who are part of their rewards program, with 25% back in rewards on a qualifying purchase through Saturday 5/8. You do need to have a coupon in order to qualify for this deal, click HERE to get one!

Insomnia Cookies are giving teachers an option for Teacher Appreciation, either a free classic cookie or a free six-pack with any $5 purchase. This offer is valid 5/3-5/9 with a teacher ID.

You can check out more deals and offers for educators in honor of Appreciation Week here! Thank you teachers, for all you do!

READ MORE: School Bus Converted Into Tiny Home