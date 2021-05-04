Hudson Valley Renegades Announce Their Home Opener

Have you been patiently waiting for a baseball game? I have been looking forward to the sounds of the bats swinging, the chatter on the bleacher’s and of course, the food. There is nothing quite like being at a game especially during the summer months. As I drove past Duchess Stadium the other day, I wondered when I was going to return. Shoutout to manifestation and thoughtful thinking because the day has arrived.

You know you live in the Hudson Valley when you hear Duchess Stadium and think about the Renegades. I should totally add that to a Hudson Valley meme page on Instagram.

Let us hear it for the Renegades! Great news, The Hudson Valley Renegades are officially back in full swing. Their Home Opener will take place on Tuesday, May 11th, 2021. They are now a Yankee affiliate which is super awesome. The seating setup will take into consideration of social distancing. The game will begin at 7pm until 9pm with ticket prices only $14 a pop. They schedule is available to view online and its posted up until September of 2021. Details, schedule, and ticket info can be found here. If you are interested in checking out the team, look here.

I can already smell the fresh popcorn and cannot wait to throw a cold one back. I'm looking forward to seeing all of the smiling faces, the community come together to cheer on the team and all things baseball. Will you be attending any of the Renegades games this summer? Share with us below, cheers!

