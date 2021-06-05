Huge Country Artist Coming to the Hudson Valley

The rumors are true!!!

It's official, the folks over at the Orange County Fair Speedway are bringing in one of our favorite country artists!!! Brantley Gilbert is set to be at the Orange County Fair Speedway for one night only. The show is scheduled for Thursday night August 26th, with tickets going on sale Friday June 4th through Ticketmaster. If you're a member of Brantley's fan club, the special presale is going on now. (You'll need a specific presale code to be able to buy tickets before Friday.)

YES!! Brantley Gilbert and his larger than life "GUNS" will be taking over the Hudson Valley this summer!! He'll be doing all the songs we know and love him for including, "Bottoms Up", "One Hell of an Amen", "Small Town Throwdown" and many more!

How awesome is that live shows are coming back to our area!!! It's finally starting to feel somewhat normal again. With the show being set for August, the Orange County Fair Speedway will continue to follow New York State and county guidelines for live events and once they set the guidelines for the concert, we will update this article so everyone is prepared for the show.

Of course with a huge show like this, your home for Hudson Valley new country, The Wolf will have your chance to win tickets all this week before you can buy them, so be sure to set your radios to 105.5/97.7/97.3 every day for your chance to win. We will also have tickets all next week after they go on sale!!

