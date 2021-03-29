Hudson Valley Woman Missing After Shopping At Walmart, Stewart’s

Police believe a local woman who went missing is somewhere in the Hudson Valley. She was last seen shopping at Walmart and Stewart's in the region.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Late Wednesday, New York State Police from the Catskill barracks asked the public for help in finding a missing woman.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

New York State Police are attempting to find 29-year-old Alicia M. Kenyon from the town of Catskill. Her family reported her missing last week. Kenyon was seen on March 19 at the Walmart in the village of Catskill, according to New York State Police.

NYSP/Wolterk/Getty Images

Police describe Kenyon as being 5'6" and 160 pounds. She lives at Catskill Motor Court at 5100 State Route 32 in the town of Catskill. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket and dark camouflage pants, according to New York State Police.

NYSP

Kenyon was seen on surveillance video shopping at the Stewart's Shop in the Village of Saugerties on Saturday, March 20, the day after she shopped at Walmart.

Google

A photo of Kenyon shopping at Stewart's from the security camera is below.

NYSP

State Police are asking anyone with information regarding Alicia Kenyon to contact the State Police at Catskill at 518-622-8600.

Keep Reading:

15 Iconic Retail Stores That Don't Exist Anymore (But We Totally Miss Shopping At)

How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns Can you take a guess as to how many public schools are in the U.S.? Do you have any clue as to how many billionaires might be residing there? Read on to find out—and learn a thing or two about each of these selection’s cultural significance and legacy along the way.