Hudson Valley Woman Killed in UTV Accident

A 52-year-old woman lost her life following an off-road accident on a UTV in the Hudson Valley.

On Saturday around 3 p.m., Saugerties police responded to a 911 call reporting a UTV rollover in a wooded area behind 67 Old Patch Road in the Town of Saugerties. 911 reported the victim was pinned under the UTV.

Upon arrival, officers and fire personnel from the Centerville Cedar Grove Fire Department found the victim about a quarter of a mile into the wooded area, where the victim and others had been camping.

The victim, 52-year-old Annmarie Agosta of Saugerties, was operating a UTV down a steep embankment when she lost control of the UTV as it started to slide on the muddy earth embankment, causing the UTV to roll over, police say.

Agosta, who was not wearing a seat belt nor wearing a helmet, was found pinned under the UTV, according to the Saugerties Police Department.

Emergency personnel extricated Agosta out from under the UTV. Agosta was pronounced dead at the scene.

Saugerties Police were assisted at the scene by members from the Centerville Cedar Grove Fire Department, DIAZ Paramedics and the NYSP.