Hudson Valley Warned Fighter Jets Will Fly Overhead for Five Days

Keep your eyes to the skies next week because some loud and fast fighter jets will be buzzing by the Hudson Valley.

Orange County Government issued an advisory this week about unusual aircraft activity. The warning was made to residents in and around the Hudson Valley to be prepared for loud jets zooming overhead from Tuesday, August 24 through Sunday, August 29.

The loud roar of engines and low flying craft could rattle some windows and take residents by surprise. There's nothing that will wake you up more than an unexpected fly-by from one of these high-powered jets right over your backyard.

The increased plane traffic is due to scheduled practice for the upcoming air show. Although the airshow is happening next weekend, much of the aircraft will be arriving and going through drills starting on Tuesday. While this may be a nuisance for some residents, those who want to catch a glimpse of these aviation experts in action will just need to look up at the right time.

Here's a schedule of when the activity will be taking place.

Tuesday, August 24 : 1:00 p.m.: Arrival of U.S. Air Force Thunderbird No. 8.

Wednesday, August 25: 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.: Survey Flight (six planes).

Thursday, August 26: Morning: Arrival of two F-22 jets; TBD: Arrival of two F-18's.

Friday, August 27: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.: Thunderbirds practice (six jets); 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.: New York Air Show practice.

Saturday, August 28 and Sunday, August 29: 11:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.: New York Air Show

The best place to catch these planes in action is in Montgomery and the surrounding areas of Orange County. While gazing overhead at these planes is free of charge, the air show itself does require a ticket. You can purchase those online at AirShowNY.com. or call (877)-766-8158 for more information.

