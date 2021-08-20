Though it's sad to report, we are unfortunately hearing about more and more COVID related restrictions and regulations as of late.

Over the past few weeks, with the rising number of Delta variant COVID cases, many businesses are having to backtrack or introduce updated guidance with regard to COVID related protocols.

When it comes to concerts and live shows, there have been several shows cancelled or postponed due to positive COVID cases among the band's crew, or camp. With those situations on the rise, we've also been hearing about a number of venues or ticketing organizations updating their policies when it comes to COVID.

At the beginning of August, we learned that Live Nation would be implementing some new policies for their shows, essentially leaving it up to the artists to determine if vaccinations or proof of a negative COVID test would be required. That has since changed, as beginning October 4th, they will be requiring guests to be vaccinated or show proof of a negative test.

Last week we learned that both the Bardavon in Poughkeepsie, and UPAC in Kingston would be requiring all guests in attendance to be fully vaccinated. In a press release, Bardavon Presents, they alerted the community that ticket holders must show their proof of vaccination along with a government issued ID on the day of the show. Masks must also be worn at all times.

Today an announcement came from The Falcon in Marlboro regarding their updated COVID protocol, effective Thursday August 19th. The Falcon is asking that all guests provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the event. They also said they'd be doing temperature checks at the door, that masking would be required when seated and not eating or drinking. Their tables are set up to allow for social distancing and they are offering limited outdoor seating as well. They also stated that these protocols are subject to change without notice, as they are basing them on current New York State rates of infection.

You can find the latest COVID positivity rates in the Hudson Valley here.

Hudson Valley COVID Infection Rates Compared to Last Year By County Statistics show the delta variant of COVID-19 is infecting more Hudson Valley residents, despite people now being vaccinated.