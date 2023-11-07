After quickly selling out his first gig in Albany last month, Pete Davidson added a second performance at 'The Egg,' filling the house for his extremely popular comedy show.

Well, if you missed the SNL star in Albany just a few short weeks ago you're in luck, as just announced TODAY, November 6th at 10am, Pete Davidson will bring his comedy to the Hudson Valley next week, for one night only.

Pete Davidson Live, UPAC Kingston, Wednesday November 15th

You won't have too long to wait if you get your hands on tickets for Pete Davidson at the Ulster Performing Arts Center (UPAC) in Kingston, as the turnaround between the public on sale date and the performance is just a mere eight days.

Close up headshot of Pete Davidson Bardavon loading...

Pete Davidson will take the stage at 7pm at UPAC on Wednesday, November 15th, with tickets going on sale Tuesday, November 7th at 10:00am.

Ticket prices range from $66 to $120, and will be available at Ticketmaster.com, or the Bardavon and UPAC Box Offices (Tuesday-Friday 11am-5pm). You can contact the Bardavon at 845-473-5288 or email at boxoffice@bardavon.org, and UPAC 845-339-6088.

Pete Davidson Live, 'Phone-Free Experience' in Kingston

Those planning to attend the Pete Davidson show at UPAC on November 15th should be aware that it is being billed as a completely phone-free experience, and therefore the use of any phones, smart watches and accessories will not be permitted in the performance space.

performance stage with an inset photo of a cell phone crossed out canva loading...

According to The Bardavon/UPAC:

Upon arrival at the venue, all phones, smart watches and accessories will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event. Guests maintain possession of their devices at all times, and can access them throughout the event only in designated Phone Use Areas within the venue. All devices will be re-secured in Yondr pouches before returning to the performance space.

Pete Davidson, A Brief Bio In addition to being pretty well known for his dating history, Pete Davidson is an extremely popular stand-up comedian, actor, writer and producer. One of his most notable roles as a cast member on Saturday Night Live from 2014-2022; he returned to the infamous NBC studio for the 2023 season premier, finding the balance to talk about the crisis in the Middle East and performing a song about being 'Just Pete.'

Named as one of the 30 Under 30 by Forbes in 2016, the same year he made his first one-hour stand-up special for Comedy Central, last year Davidson was listed as one of Time’s 100 Most Influential People of the year.

Looking for a place to eat in the Stockade District in Kingston on the day of the show? We can help!

