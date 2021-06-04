Major Hudson Valley Concert Venues Announce Reopening

Slowly the Hudson Valley and the rest of the country is beginning to get back to normal. Restaurants and clubs are open again. People are vaccinated and gathering together. And concerts are back. And this week, we got some great news about Hudson Valley concerts.

The Bardavon in Poughkeepsie and UPAC in Kingston will be reopening their doors in August. It’s been a long year and a half, but this is the news that we’ve been waiting for. If you’ve ever been to a show at either one of these iconic venues, you understand why I’m so happy to hear about this reopening. Both theaters are intimate, historic, and have great acoustics. If you’ve never been to a show at the Bardavon or UPAC, what are you waiting for? And they’ve announced some awesome shows with the reopening announcement.

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue will be at UPAC on Sunday, Aug. 22. Indie/Roots band Dispatch will play an acoustic show at the Bardavon on Saturday, Sept. 25. On Saturday, Oct. 16, David Sedaris returns to the Bardavon to read stories from his career, a Q & A, and a book signing. And I may have saved the best for last. On Saturday, Nov. 13 at UPAC, it’s Words and Music: An Intimate Evening with Patti Smith. Tickets for these shows go on sale to Bardavon members on June 8, and to the public on June 11. Shows that were postponed in 2020 and on sale now include Brit Floyd at UPAC Aug. 29, Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons Oct. 24 at UPAC, and the Mavericks at UPAC Dec. 18.

For a full list of shows, and to find out about becoming a Bardavon member, visit the Bardavon/UPAC website.

