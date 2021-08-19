Popular Hudson Valley Companies Named Fastest-Growing in U.S.
A local brewery, computer store, food supplier and car detailing business are among the fastest-growing companies in the entire country.
A list of the 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America was put out by Inc. this week. Being on the list is usually a huge achievement, but doing it during a global pandemic is even more extraordinary.
Scroll below to find out which Hudson Valley businesses made this prestigious list.
Four Hudson Valley Companies Among Fastest Growing in Country
A list of the fastest-growing companies in the United States includes four spectacularly successful small businesses right here in the Hudson Valley.
