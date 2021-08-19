If You Spot This Invasive Species Near the Hudson River, Report It Immediately

These little guys are in the Hudson River and are being seen more and more around the Hudson Valley. How exactly do they impact aquatic life that is native to the Hudson Valley?

People are fascinated with underwater creatures. Water sources are vast and the number of fish and shellfish species within them seems endless.

You never know what could be lurking in the deep. It's also difficult to understand what could be lurking in the shallows as well. Many people in the Hudson Valley just realized that we have eels in the Hudson River that spawn in salt water and migrate north to live in freshwater sources.

The weirdness of the ocean and fresh waters can be found on land. They actually can walk among us. You might find crayfish walking around the rusty crayfish on beaches and streams throughout the Hudson Valley. They are mostly spotted in the lower Hudson Valley region but people have been posting sightings on local Facebook groups near Dutchess County.

According to the Watercraft Inspection Steward Field Guide's FIELD GUIDE TO The Lower Hudson Valley’s Aquatic Invasive Species, they are currently in the Hudson River and have most likely spread throughout the area due to fishermen using them as bait.

How to identify the rusty crayfish

The rusty crayfish can be identified from native crayfish by their physical appearance.

They can reach up to 10 centimeters in length with large claws and rusty spots on either side of their carapace or upper body.

They also note that the rust spots may not develop in certain waters.

Rusty crayfish have green legs that could have red tips and their claws are grayish-green to reddish-brown.

Rusty crayfish eat fish eggs which can lower the fish and game population. They also negatively impact native crayfish populations.

If you see any please take a photo and report them immediately.