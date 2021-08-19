Last week when we heard that there was a covid problem with Lynyrd Skynyrd, we were hoping against hope that it wouldn’t affect the Bethel Woods show on Aug. 20. And it wasn’t supposed to. They were scheduled to get back on the road on Aug. 19. Unfortunately, covid is unpredictable, and the band needs a little more time.

The show at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts this Friday night, Aug. 20 had to be postponed, but there is already a rescheduled date. The new date for the Lynyrd Skynyrd show at Bethel is Sunday, Sept. 19. Still a weekend. Nice. Tickets will automatically be valid for the new date. You can also opt for a refund, donation or credit if you do it before the deadline of Sept. 5 at 11:59PM. You can get tickets and all of the refund information right here.

Keep in mind, there are a ton of great shows to look forward to this week and beyond at Bethel Woods. This Saturday, Aug. 21, James Taylor and Jackson Browne will be taking the stage. Dead and Company will be at Bethel Woods on Aug. 23, and the 23rd Annual Harvest Festival kicks off on Sunday, Aug. 29 and runs through Oct. 3.

It’s a month later, but Lynyrd Skynyrd will indeed be playing at the WPDH Summer Concert Sept. 19 at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts. And you can even win tickets for the new date below this article. Good luck, and we’ll see you Sept. 19 at Bethel Woods.

