A New Mini Golf Course with an Awesome Twist Hits the Poughkeepsie Galleria

Take a peak inside Poughkeepsie's newest arcade and mini golf course.

Who's up for a round of mini golf... in the dark?

Poughkeepsie has just welcomed another fun place for kids and families to hang out just before summer ends.

You can practice your putting skills under a backlight at Poughkeepsie's newest arcade and mini golf course.

When I was a kid I loved going to the local bowling alley to play at their arcade. You could play some of the best video games and have hours of fun for just a few dollars. Arcades are still fun and so is mini golf. It's a good time and it's an activity that won't break the bank.

I don't know know why but up until I saw this place I thought that mini golf was exclusively an outdoor activity. I also thought it needed to be daylight or under normal lighting but I was proven wrong because a black light mini golf course just opened up and this place looks awesome.

Space Adventure Black Light Mini Golf and Arcade officially opened for business on Saturday, August 14.

You can enjoy some arcade games or play 18 holes of mini golf.

They're located on the top floor of the Poughkeepsie Galleria. This is the second location in the Hudson Valley. They have taken over the vacant Abercrombie store.

The original location is at the Palisades Center in Nyack.

Have you been to the place yet?

If not, take a peak inside the arcade.

Preview of New Arcade & Mini Golf Course in Poughkeepsie