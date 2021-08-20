So it has happened again, another call about an expiring car warranty. You don't have a car, your car is super old and or its actually still under warranty, so why? WHY? Are they calling you?

It is annoying, right? Heck yeah. Here are a few tips from the Ulster County District Attorney:

Here is a huge tip, I learned from the DA, if you answer the phone and it is a recording, it is 100% a robocall.

Robocalls are legal. (WHAT?!) This is crazy, how can something this annoying be legal?

As soon as you realize what's going on, hang up. Don't try to speak to anyone and get your number taken off the list. Also, don't do what my Dad does, which is just yell at the people and then hang up. Dad, it is a recording, no one can hear you. Don't try to press buttons until a supervisor comes on, just hang up.

Block the number. Easy to do from a cellphone. If you don't know how to do this on your phone, ask a teenager, they will be able to help you out, maybe even without an eyeroll.

If you want to block calls on your landline, according to the ftc.gov, they suggest calling your phone carrier and ask what they suggest, you can also look into getting a call-blocking device.

You also have the option of reporting the number to the Federal Trade Commission. You will have to fill out a bit of information, but you can report the number.

What do you do when you get a robocall? Do you block, shout and scream at them or just don't answer the phone in the first place?

