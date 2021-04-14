Hudson Valley Vineyard Named New York’s “Winery of the Year”

Cheers to another Hudson Valley winery.

The Hudson Valley is filled with award-winning breweries, distilleries, and wineries. Now, another winery in the region has won another major award. Baldwin Vineyards in Pine Bush was just named New York's Fruit Winery of the Year.

According to their Facebook, Baldwin Vineyards took home not one, but three major awards for their wine. They won a bronze medal for their apple wine, a gold medal for their strawberry wine, and were named the New York Fruit Winery of the year.

The Facebook post said, "In the mood for something sweet? We are NY’s Fruit Winery of the Year * of course we have a full wine list ranging from dry to sweet. Something for everyone!"

Baldwin Vineyards is known for its small-batch wines, according to their Facebook. These include their now award-winning Spiced Apple and Strawberry wines. The awards were given out by the New York International Wine Competition. This year, there were over 1,400 wines entered from over 24 countries in over 50 categories.

As I said earlier, the Hudson Valley is no stranger to award-winning spirits. Drowned Lands Brewery in Warwick was named as one of the top 10 new breweries in the U.S. Hudson Valley Brewery's Incandenza Sour IPA was named one of the best beers of 2020. Newburgh Brewing Company's Brown Ale was recognized by GQ magazine in 2020. GQ put out a list of the 49 Best Fall Beers and Newburgh Brewing Company's Brown Ale is the only Hudson Valley-made beer to make the list. Another Hudson Valley-made beer was named the best in New York State. Family Suarez's Palatine Pils was named as one of the best beers in New York State by Thrillist. This brewery is in Hudson, part of the upper Hudson Valley. This beer is a pilsner at 5.2% ABV. Thrillist notes that the beer is masterfully made. Thrillist even named Family Suarez Brewery as an essential brewery.

