St. Patrick’s Parade Will Be Held Soon in Hudson Valley

Make sure you don't pack away your green gear because after "an 18-month delay" a St. Patrick’s Parade will happen in the Hudson Valley.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Late Tuesday, officials with the Mid-Hudson St. Patrick’s Parade confirmed a 2021 parade will be held, after an 18-month delay. The Mid-Hudson St. Patrick’s Parade is scheduled for Sept. 19, 2021, in the Village of Greenwood Lake.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

"The pandemic has been a burden to us all, and celebrating the Patron Saint of Ireland with us on 9/19/2021 is a sorely needed remedy. Mark your calendars and keep an eye open for events that sponsor our Parade, all posted on Facebook, such as the “Kick Off” to be held at the Tequila Grille in Monroe at the end of the summer," Mid-Hudson St Patrick’s Parade Committee President Kevin M. Strommer said in a press release.

The Mid-Hudson St. Patrick’s Parade in 2020 was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kevin Cummings, who is the longest-reigning Grand Marshal in the parade’s history, has once again been selected as Grand Marshal.

"We are excited to be welcomed this year to Greenwood Lake and as a bonus, Mayor Dwyer plans to implement a reception area at/near the end of the parade," Strommer stated.

The event will start with St. Patrick’s Mass, to be held at the Shrine to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel on Wawayanda Avenue, in Middletown, at 9 a.m. A Grand Marshal’s Breakfast at Kuhl’s Highland House in Middletown will follow before the parade starts in Greenwood Lake.

"If you are interested in marching in the Mid Hudson St. Patrick’s Parade, please don’t hesitate to contact Bill Kirnan at wkirnan@yahoo.com , or mhsppc@yahoo.com , and we will try to get your group accommodated. If you have any questions regarding the parade, attendance, or marching please don’t hesitate to reach out to us at mhsppc@yahoo.com and leave a message and we will respond as soon as possible," Strommer added.

Keep Reading:

See Striking Photos of the Tourism Industry During COVID-19