Worried About the J&J Vaccine? These Stats Will Blow Your Mind
If someone you know is freaking out over the latest vaccine news, you might want to share the whole story with them.
Odds of Dying
With many people worried about the news that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine could cause blood clots, it's important to put the risk into perspective. With just one fatality in over 7 million doses, you have a much greater chance of dying by engaging in behavior that seems perfectly harmless every day. According to the National Safety Council, these innocent-looking activites pose a much greater risk.
