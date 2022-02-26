Hudson Valley Teens in BMW Arrested After Gas Station Robbery

Four young people found themselves behind bars this weekend after they allegedly stole from a local gas station convenience store.

New York State Police responded to reports of a robbery on Friday afternoon. At around 3:30pm, troopers rushed to the scene of a gas station where witnesses say two young people entered the store and forcibly took approximately $200 worth of items before fleeing. The two male suspects made their way out of the gas station with the stolen items and reportedly fled in a "dark-colored BMW."

Police from both the Middletown and Greenville barracks rushed to the gas station located on the corner of Dolson Avenue and Dolson Town Road just outside the City of Middletown. Minutes after responding to the call, officers located a vehicle that appeared to be the robbers' getaway car not too far away on Wisner Avenue. After interviewing the occupants of the vehicle, troopers say that they noticed two of the passengers looked like they matched the descriptions of the robbery suspects.

Upon further investigation, police say that two illegal handguns were discovered in the BMW. 18-year-old Izayah N. Mansfield and 19-year-old Lacey Kelly from Middletown along with Joi D. Higgs of the Bronx and Kalif A. Cox from Middletown, both 25 years old, were all arrested at the scene and charged with felonies. After arraignment, the four men were remanded to Orange County Jail in lieu of bail with return court dates for the City of Middletown Court and the Town of Wawayanda Court.

