When I was growing up in the 1970s and even the early 1980s, sushi wasn't much of a thing. Well, it's a thing now and there are a few places right here in Poughkeepsie that consistently have delicious and always fresh sushi. Most of the places on the list I've been to and can honestly say was really impressed with the sushi. Looking for a nice sushi meal? Here's a list of places you might want to check out if you're in Poughkeepsie.

5 Places to Get Great Sushi in Poughkeepsie Great Sushi in Poughkeepsie

There are so many great sushi places in the Hudson Valley, but if you’re in the Poughkeepsie area, these are a few of my recommendations. Enjoy!

5 of the Best Authentic Italian Markets in the Hudson Valley These 5 Italian Markets Will Make You Feel You're on Arthur Ave

7 Places in Dutchess County Your Out of Town Guests Will Love Best Places in Dutchess to take Out of Town Guests