In the Hudson Valley, there are so many unique properties that you can rent for a weekend even a week. It is fun to get far away but sometimes it is just easier to stay local and save all that travel time. There are no worries about plane delays or traffic on the highway when you stay close to home.

Whether you need a quick winter change of scenery or you want to treat yourself to a week away from your house in the heat of the summer there are lots of places to look into in the Hudson Valley. Finding a unique place to get together with friends or even a romantic getaway from the kids close to home is easy when you check Airbnb.

Converted Church Airbnb in Accord New York

I may have found one of the most unique property conversions you can find when looking for a getaway. Imagine staying in a renovated church. The Historic Leibhardt church in Accord New York has been converted into a place that welcomes up to 4 people for a relaxing stay in what your Airbnb host Jen calls cozy chic.

PC: Host Jen via Airbnb

Hudson Valley Airbnb with a Pool

When you rent this place for your next getaway you can enjoy so many uniques features. It has a four-season sunroom on the back complete with a hammock. You have a fun-size kitchen to cook with a BBQ grill outside. It is surrounded by a stockade fence so it is very private. The property used to be a Christmas tree farm so it is very wooded and feels secluded. The wide-open airy backyard comes complete with a pool and hot tub.

Time to take a look at this Acord New York Airbnb