Another Popular Hudson Valley Restaurant Closed Due to Covid

It seems like it was only a few months ago that I wrote an article about a cool restaurant in Uptown Kingston called Grainne. The meals looked delicious, the customers were there and happy, and they seemed to be overcoming the Covid curse that has closed so many Hudson Valley Restaurants. Until now.

Grainne actually opened in late 2020 at the corner of Wall Street and John Street in Uptown Kingston, and they seemed to be doing well. But yesterday I was looking at Facebook and I noticed a post from Grainne announcing that they are closing their doors. How sad, everyone had such high hopes for this restaurant. Apparently, the Omicron Virus has taken a heavy toll on many businesses, including Grainne, which ironically has been nominated for several local awards.

Right now, Grainne is in the process of selling all of their equipment and gear, and that sale will go on through this Sunday, February 27 at 4 PM, and the for lease sign is in the window. Sadly, Grainne is not the only Kingston business that is closed or closing. Bop to Tottom, a fun store that’s been in Uptown Kingston for over 20 years will be closing its doors for good on March 26. The Seafood Deli on Broadway closed at the beginning of the year, and The Anchor Restaurant on Broadway is currently for sale.

The Seafood Deli and Bop to Tottom are closing because the owners are retiring, but the restaurants are closing because of hard times. Wishing the former owners and the future owners the very best with their new chapters.

