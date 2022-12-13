Beloved Kingston Restaurant Makes Revealing Announcement

It's been a crazy few weeks for one of Kingston's best restaurants.

Back in November, we shared the news that one of the area's best Mexican restaurants had reportedly closed for good after 40+ years. The Armadillo Restaurant, located at 97 Abeel Street in Kingston, shared on its social media pages that it decided to close its doors for a while to regroup and make some changes.

The post on Instagram stated that "After a long summer, Armadillo Kingston will be closed for a break to make some changes."

Armadillo in Kingston Reopening

Looks like their break is officially over as Armadillo has announced on social media that they have regrouped and are ready to serve the Hudson Valley with some of the most authentic Mexican food and drinks anywhere.

The post said, "After a long break, Armadillo will be reopening Thursday the 15th." So mark your calendars for Thursday, December 15th the Armadillo is officially back!

Armadillo Fans Happy

The post was liked/loved by many fans who are excited that the break is over saying things like, "Best news ever 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥", "Great news!", "Yay!!! I have missed this spot so much", and "Exciting welcome back !! We heard a rumor you were gone !! Glad you’re not ❤️🙌 excited to see what changes you made".

We've sent an email to the Armadillo managers asking if they could provide an update on any changes they've made to the restaurant or its menu but haven't heard back yet. When we do, we will update this article with all information provided.

Armadillo billed itself as a leader of contemporary Mexican cuisine in Kingston since the early 80s, feeding happy customers with cuisine strongly influenced by the bold flavors of traditional Oaxacan dishes, such as chicken enchiladas with poblano mole and slowly-braised pork barbacoa according to their website.

