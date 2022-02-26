It truly is music to my ears when I hear that Bethel Woods already has a lineup for this upcoming summer. There's something so magical about being on the same ground where the 1969 Woodstock Festival took place. Everytime that I have a chance to go there, I'm all in.

Over the past couple of years, Bethel Woods has also added in different events along the way.

From sound healing to yoga, dance classes and action painting, there is something for everyone.

Click here to see the list of current events related to wellness and healing.

They also had a new, limited edition exhibit that I got to experience. Click here to see photos of it.

Spring couldn't come soon enough and along with warmer weather brings live music. There is something so healing about outdoor, live music and those who come together to enjoy it together.

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

200 Hurd Rd, Bethel NY 12720

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Bethel Woods is known for being the site of the 1969 Woodstock Music & Art Fair. More than ever, people from all over the world travel to this site for the performing arts center and museum. They provide the public with the chance to experience what it was like to be on those very grounds in the 1960's. This nonprofit cultural organization brings educational programs, concerts, events and more to the Hudson Valley. I have attended my different concerts here, been to the museum twice, walked through the Bindy Bazaar trail, visited the gift shop, attended Peace, Love & Lights and explored the grounds. In 2021, I had the chance to view their Lights, Color, Fashion exhibit with influences of the 1960's fashion in San Diego, California.

Thus far, I really enjoyed seeing Adam Sandler perform a few years back and attending their Dead & Co show this past summer.

Here's a full list of Bethel Woods 2022 performance schedule.

May 28, 2022 at 7:30pm, The Who

May 28, 2022 at 7:30pm, The Who

June 5, 2022 at 7:30pm, Celtic Woman

June 17, 2022 at 8:00pm, Bill Burr (Slight Return)

June 23, 2022 at 7:30pm, Thomas Rhett with Parker McCollum and Conner Smith

attachment-Untitled design (33) loading...

July 3, 2022 at 7:30pm, Steely Dan with special guest Aimee Mann

July 5, 2022 at 7:00pm, Josh Groban

July 8, 2022 at 7:00pm, Train with Jewel, Blues Traveler and Will Anderson

July 14, 2022 at 7:00pm, Chicago & Brian Wilson with Al Jardine & Blondie Chaplin

July 15, 2022 at 7:00pm, OneRepublic and NEEDTOBREATHE

July 20, 2022 at 7:30pm, Dave Matthews Band

July 22, 2022 at 7:30pm, Phish

July 23, 2022 at 7:30pm, Phish

Canva Canva loading...

August 4, 2022 at 8:00pm, Jimmy Buffett & The Coral Reefer Band

August 19, 2022 at 7:00pm, Brandi Carlile

August 21, 2022 at 7:00pm, Santana with Earth, Wind & Fire

Click here to learn more and find out when you can purchase tickets.

Which show will you be attending? I would like to attend all of them. Share with me below.

