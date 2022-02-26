Time for some more real estate por- er, research. While most of us are struggling to even find an affordable apartment, let alone a mansion on rolling acres with a river view, there are still those among us who are ready to lay down major dough in the Hudson Valley. But exactly how extreme are these properties? Let's take a look at the most expensive pieces of residential real estate currently for sale in each county.

Dutchess County: $45,000,000

Laurel Kerr/Zillow Laurel Kerr/Zillow loading...

Let's start off with a bang. Or splash. You can learn more about this staggeringly expensive Hyde Park dwelling, and why it would be illegal to build present-day here, but let's focus on the stats: two pools (one indoor), almost 15,000 square-feet, AND a heli-pad (helicopter not included). And talk about views...

Laurel Kerr/Zillow Laurel Kerr/Zillow loading...

Putnam County: $9,500,000

Kenneth J Moore/Zillow Kenneth J Moore/Zillow loading...

Speaking of views, this Garrison mansion rivals any home. You could host an entire party on the stone patio alone, but you'd also get almost 12,000 square-feet of indoor space that's just as fancy:

Kenneth J Moore/Zillow Kenneth J Moore/Zillow loading...

Orange County: $7,200,000

Francine G Liza/Zillow Francine G Liza/Zillow loading...

This Tuxedo Park mansion just had a $200,000 price reduction... Call me when it drops $7 million more. To be fair, this 24,000 (!) square-foot home does have million-dollar views of Tuxedo Lake:

Francine G Liza/Zillow Francine G Liza/Zillow loading...

For that much dough, you'd think they would spring for some HD photos, but I'm sure the lake looks crystal-clear in person. It also has one of the coolest-looking staircases that would be the perfect spot for a ghost to haunt or a villain to fall down.

Francine G Liza/Zillow Francine G Liza/Zillow loading...

Sullivan County: $11,999,000

Erik J Rhulen/Zillow Erik J Rhulen/Zillow loading...

You mean it's $1,000 under twelve million? What a steal! With 12 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, and over 13,000 square-feet, this massive property also boasts 30 acres and access to a reservoir. Plus, check out these windows!

Erik J Rhulen/Zillow Erik J Rhulen/Zillow loading...

Can't swing the price tag? Don't worry, there's caretaker's quarters on the property as well, so just convince your billionaire friend to swoop it up and just rake the leaves for them every so often.

Columbia County: $15,000,000

Nancy Felcetto/Zillow Nancy Felcetto/Zillow loading...

This property in Old Chatham is not only near some of the best burgers around, it also has a combination of multiple structures, glorious water features, and miles of private walking trails.

Nancy Felcetto/Zillow Nancy Felcetto/Zillow loading...

Ulster County: $12,000,000

Lawrence O'Toole/Zillow Lawrence O'Toole/Zillow loading...

It's hard to imagine that such a goliath is mere miles away from where I grew up in Accord. While my sister and I were getting ready for school in front of our wood stove to avoid freezing to death before school, apparently someone was dreaming up this 5,000 square-foot castle. The coolest part? It has a secret tunnel! Check out more photos below. Plus keep scrolling to check out the amazing house for rent in Ulster county that used to be home to Hollywood royalty.

This Kingston Castle Comes Complete with a Secret Tunnel This Kingston listing has a massive house, huge property, AND a secret tunnel