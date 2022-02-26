Impressive Castles and Massive Pools: The Most Expensive Hudson Valley Homes by County
Time for some more real estate por- er, research. While most of us are struggling to even find an affordable apartment, let alone a mansion on rolling acres with a river view, there are still those among us who are ready to lay down major dough in the Hudson Valley. But exactly how extreme are these properties? Let's take a look at the most expensive pieces of residential real estate currently for sale in each county.
Dutchess County: $45,000,000
Let's start off with a bang. Or splash. You can learn more about this staggeringly expensive Hyde Park dwelling, and why it would be illegal to build present-day here, but let's focus on the stats: two pools (one indoor), almost 15,000 square-feet, AND a heli-pad (helicopter not included). And talk about views...
Putnam County: $9,500,000
Speaking of views, this Garrison mansion rivals any home. You could host an entire party on the stone patio alone, but you'd also get almost 12,000 square-feet of indoor space that's just as fancy:
Orange County: $7,200,000
This Tuxedo Park mansion just had a $200,000 price reduction... Call me when it drops $7 million more. To be fair, this 24,000 (!) square-foot home does have million-dollar views of Tuxedo Lake:
For that much dough, you'd think they would spring for some HD photos, but I'm sure the lake looks crystal-clear in person. It also has one of the coolest-looking staircases that would be the perfect spot for a ghost to haunt or a villain to fall down.
Sullivan County: $11,999,000
You mean it's $1,000 under twelve million? What a steal! With 12 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, and over 13,000 square-feet, this massive property also boasts 30 acres and access to a reservoir. Plus, check out these windows!
Can't swing the price tag? Don't worry, there's caretaker's quarters on the property as well, so just convince your billionaire friend to swoop it up and just rake the leaves for them every so often.
Columbia County: $15,000,000
This property in Old Chatham is not only near some of the best burgers around, it also has a combination of multiple structures, glorious water features, and miles of private walking trails.
Ulster County: $12,000,000
It's hard to imagine that such a goliath is mere miles away from where I grew up in Accord. While my sister and I were getting ready for school in front of our wood stove to avoid freezing to death before school, apparently someone was dreaming up this 5,000 square-foot castle. The coolest part? It has a secret tunnel! Check out more photos below. Plus keep scrolling to check out the amazing house for rent in Ulster county that used to be home to Hollywood royalty.