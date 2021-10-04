Hudson Valley Teen Kills Popular New York Teen Soccer Star

A Hudson Valley teen viciously killed a teenage Hudson Valley soccer star.

On Friday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that Peekskill resident Matthew Torres pleaded guilty to manslaughter for the stabbing death of a Peekskill teen.

Torres, 18, pleaded guilty on Wednesday, to manslaughter and assault, both felonies. He faces a determinate sentence range from 5 to 25 years in state prison, with 2.5 to 5 years of post-release supervision.

On November 28, 2020, at approximately 9:15 p.m., several teens gathered at China Pier on Louisa Street in Peekskill to settle a dispute that began on social media. Torres, who was 17 at the time, stabbed 18-year-old Joaquin Salazar multiple times during the exchange.

Salazar was taken to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla where he was pronounced dead. A second victim, who sustained a single stab wound, was also taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery.

Salazar was a popular soccer star at Peekskill High School.

“Joaquin was a soccer star, upcoming, overall great player, great person, great kid,” Salazar’s uncle Marcello Santucci told CBS. “He had a bright future. This is not right.”

The Peekskill Police Department, assisted by New York State Police, investigated the incident and arrested Torres.

