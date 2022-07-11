Hudson Valley Teen Killed Outside New York Home

Police are searching for clues and asking for help after a Hudson Valley teen was gunned down outside an apartment complex.

On Saturday, the Spring Valley Police Department confirmed an investigation into the fatal shooting of a Hudson Valley teen in Rockland County, New York.

Rockland County, New York Teen Killed Outside Spring Valley Apartment Complex

On Friday, July 8, 2022, at approximately 2:30 a.m. the Spring Valley Police Department responded to the parking lot of 150 West Eckerson Road for a report of a male who had been shot. The FGP Meadow Lane apartment complex is located at 150 West Eckerson Road in Spring Valley, New York, according to Google Maps.

Arriving officers immediately found a young man suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

Spring Valley, New York Teen Fatally Shot in Rockland County

"They attempted life-saving medical attention which was continued by medical personnel who arrived shortly thereafter," the Spring Valley Police Department stated in a press release.

The shooting victim was identified by police as a 17-year-old from Spring Valley. His name was not released. The teenager was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital via ambulance where he tragically succumbed to his injuries, police say.

Rockland County Shooting Suspect Still On The Run

The suspect is still on the run, Mark Lieb of Rockland Video told Hudson Valley Post in an email. The Spring Valley Police Department did not release any details regarding the shooting suspect. They did ask the public for help in finding the shooter.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Galli at 845-356-7400 or email tips@villagespringvalley.org," the Spring Valley Police Department said in a press release.

