Hudson Valley Teen Killed on New York State Thruway, 4 Injured

A recent Hudson Valley high school graduate was killed in a crash on I-87. Four others were injured in the crash, including a teen who is fighting for his life.

On Sunday around 7:45 a.m., New York State Police responded to a serious personal injury crash on I-87 northbound, in the town of Clarkstown, Rockland County.

A preliminary investigation determined a 2015 Honda Accord, operated by Alon M. Forbes, 18, of Bronx, was traveling northbound in the area of mile marker 18.7, when he struck the rear of a 2016 Subaru Outback.

The Honda continued off the right shoulder, through the guide rail, and came to rest down a 40-foot embankment.

Forbes was transported to Nyack Hospital for minor injuries and has since been released.

The Honda’s front seat passenger, Ashawn Duncan, 18, of Spring Valley, was transported to Nyack Hospital for serious injuries and is currently in critical condition, police say.

Back seat passengers, Jasear Hill, 19, from Brooklyn and Anthony Oranvil, 18, of New City were both transported to Nyack Hospital for minor injuries and released.

A third back seat passenger, 19-year-old Rashid K. Hopson, 19, of Spring Valley suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Rockland County Medical Examiner.

Hopson graduated from Spring Valley High School in June. He previously attended school in Suffern. A GoFundMe was set up to help his family pay for his funeral costs.

The driver of the Subaru was not injured. The crash remains under investigation at this time.

