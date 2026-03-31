New York Fishing Season Opening With Major Changes, Smaller Fish

It’s one of the biggest signs of spring in New York.

The trout fishing season officially opens on Wednesday, April 1.

New York Trout Season Opens April 1 With Major Changes

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The DEC confirmed the start date, which is going to bring anglers back to streams and rivers across the state.

Officials say this year should offer strong opportunities for both new and experienced anglers, but there are a few things to know before you grab your gear.

Over 1.7 Million Trout Being Stocked

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More than 1.7 million brook, brown, and rainbow trout will be released between mid-March and early June. That includes fish in rivers, streams, and lakes throughout the Hudson Valley and beyond.

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Some streams will even be stocked every other week for two months, giving anglers more chances to catch fish all season long.

Why Some Trout Will Be Smaller This Year

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Officials say drought conditions last year at the Catskill Fish Hatchery slowed brown trout growth.

That means some stocked trout may be smaller than the usual 9-inch target size. The good news is that growth is expected to bounce back with normal rainfall.

The DEC says about 10 percent of stocked fish will be 12 inches or larger.

New Tools Make Finding Fishing Spots Easier

If you don’t know where to go, the state is making it easier than ever.

The Trout Stream Fishing Map and the Tackle Box feature on the HuntFishNY app helps New Yorkers find access points, stocking locations, and regulations right from their phones.

Push To Get Kids Outside

Governor Kathy Hochul is promoting the “Get Offline, Get Outside” initiative, encouraging families to step away from screens and spend more time outdoors.

There’s even a fishing rod lending program at libraries across the state, letting people try fishing without buying gear.

The New York State Department of Health also offers updated guidance on which fish are safe to eat and how often, depending on where you fish.

Before heading out, anglers need a valid fishing license.

The 2026 Freshwater Fishing Regulations Guide is now available online and at license locations across New York.

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