Pharmacy Giant Closing Down Key Location In The Hudson Valley

It's part of a 1,200-store "restructuring" plan. Here is what you need to do with your prescriptions now.

Another major chain is pulling out of the Hudson Valley.

Walgreens Closing Store In Rockland County, New York

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Walgreens confirmed it's closing a location in the Lower Hudson Valley

Walgreens is closing its location on Route 59 in Suffern. The closure is planned for Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

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The store is expected to stay open daily until the closure in May. For now, the store is still open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Pharmacy hours typically wrap up around 7 p.m. on weekdays.

Officials say now is the time to transfer prescriptions to another location.

Or, prescriptions will automatically transfer to another nearby Walgreens location. Customers are advised to check the Walgreens store locator for updates on their medication transfers.

Why Walgreens In Suffern, New York, Is Closing

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An exact reason for the closure wasn't listed.

As for why this location is closing, there’s no specific explanation tied to the Suffern store.

But the closure is part of a broader, ongoing restructuring and shutdown of underperforming stores by the company.

The company previously announced plans to shut down around 1,200 underperforming stores across the country over the next three years as it tries to streamline operations.

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