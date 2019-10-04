Hudson Valley Teen Accused of Raping Local Student

A Hudson Valley teen is behind bars, accused of raping and strangling a local student.

On Wednesday, New York State Police in Montgomery arrested Noah G. Baker, 19, of Middletown following a joint investigation conducted by the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the New York State Police Campus Sexual Assault Victims Unit.

Baker was charged with first-degree rape and second-degree strangulation, both felonies. He's accused of sexually assaulting a student on the Mount Saint Mary College campus in Newburgh during fall of 2018.