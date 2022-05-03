Hudson Valley Teachers! These Appreciation Deals Are For You

While today, Tuesday, May 3rd is the official Teacher Appreciation Day for 2022, there are a number of offers and celebrations running for the rest of this week, and even beyond, to recognize teachers for all they do for our kids. As many Hudson Valley-based school districts shower their teachers with love (and lots of goodies) this week in celebration of Teacher Appreciation Week, let's take a look at some of the deals, freebies, and offers that some local businesses are also offering.

Classroom Supply Offers for Teachers

Many of us know that teachers are often responsible for, or go out of their way to, furnish their classrooms with the necessary supplies for their students. While parents bring in items off the yearly school supply list, there are still items that the teachers end up purchasing with their own funds. Both Staples and Office Depot/Office Max are offering some great deals for teachers this week, and Dollar General has some offers to pass along as well.

Staples: Now through Saturday, while supplies last, Staples is giving away teacher gift boxes as well as 20% back in classroom rewards, and 5% rewards for themselves. Other deals include exclusive coupons and even surprises. Learn more here.

Office Depot/Office Max: Now through June 25, teachers can get 20% off their qualifying regular-priced purchases and can get 20% back in Bonus Rewards on a qualifying purchase, up to $50 in rewards. Click for coupons here, and remember to bring a valid teacher ID, the coupon, and a rewards member number to qualify for the deal.

Dollar General: For a limited time, Dollar General is offering 5% off, monthly. Teachers can sign up for a Dollar General account and then verify their teacher credentials, they will then have access to the exclusive teacher-only DG digital coupon on the DG app. More details can be found here.

Yummy Food Deals and Offers

As with most people, we know one of the main ways to show you care is through food, so heads up Hudson Valley teachers, here's what tasty offers await you this week locally.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Now through Friday, on both dine-in orders and in-store pay pickup orders, teachers and staff will need to show a valid school ID and then be able to receive a 20% discount.

Applebee's: Until Friday, May 6th, teachers and other school staff can receive 20% off their meals by showing proof that you are a teacher/school staff.

Sonic: They'll be dishing out free cheeseburgers with any purchase for teachers and school staff that enroll in the SONIC Teachers' Circle. In addition, SONIC will be matching up to 50% of donations to DonorsChoose, which is a nonprofit that allows individuals to donate to individual public school classrooms.

Barnes and Noble Cafe: TUESDAY ONLY - Teachers must show a staff ID in order to receive a free tall cup of coffee or tea for appreciation day.

Other Offers, Deals, and Ongoing Teacher Perks

Some businesses and companies are offering special perks and discounts for teachers and school staff, like cell phone companies and mattress stores. Check out some additional offers here and here.

Thank You, Teachers!

Having an elementary school student now has given me some insight into all the work that teachers do both inside and outside of the classroom, so with that in mind, thank you, Hudson Valley teachers, you are appreciated!

