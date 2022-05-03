Hudson Valley Honors Special Law Enforcement Group This Week

Thank you for all you do for our community. Who are we thanking? Well, all of the brave and hard-working Correctional Officers that are in the Hudson Valley in honor of 'National Correctional Officer's Week'. It's a whole week dedicated just to them and it goes from May 1st until May 7th.

The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office recently posted about this and mentioned the job and how Corrections Officers work very hard to secure the jail facilities and provide help to those inside the jail. Let's just say not everyone is built to do that.

What exactly does a Correctional Officer do?

It's a very important job, they help maintain the security and order in correctional facilities and help with the care and custody of inmates. Some of these duties include supervising visits, meals and other recreational activities. This is where it can get scary, the officers have to go to areas in the jail where safety and security are being escalated and threatened.

Historical information about Correctional Officers-

'National Correctional Officer's Week' was actually created by Former President Ronald Reagan to help thank Corrections Officers across the country for their service. He wanted to make sure that their contributions to society were acknowledged and celebrated.

More information:

The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office Facebook page will be sharing pictures of the Correctional Staff and give you a little inside of look of what goes on throughout the week. We have to say it, a big thank you to all Correctional staff members and stay staff out there.

