How many times have you had someone tell you that a cup of tea would work for what ails you? Tea is good for cooling off on a hot day. Tea is great for warming up on a cold day. And nowadays there are teas that are just downright good for you.

Photo by David Brooke Martin on Unsplash

Green, black or white tea all have great benefits. That's one of the reasons I thought it would be great to put together a list of Tea Shops in the Hudson Valley. Plus very often tea shops have other goodies we enjoy. I found a few that have bake goods and even one that is a yarn shop.

Whether you prefer your tea hot or iced the Hudson Valley has an amazing array of tasty tea shops. We went county by county and found some places for you to try. Traveling for a good cup of tea can become fun for tea-loving friends. From Woodstock to Beacon to Carmel we have you covered with this list of 9 fantastic stops for tea and other goodies.

9 Hudson Valley Tea Shops

1 -Tea Shop of Woodstock

photo credit - Tea Shop of Woodstock via Google Maps

Tea Shop of Woodstock - 7 Maple Lane Woodstock - 845-679-4100 - on Facebook - Open 7 Days 11A to 5P (Sat 10A to 6P).

2 - The Ridge Tea & Spice Shop

photo credit - The Ridge Tea and Spice Shop via Facebook 8-2-2021

The Ridge Tea & Spice Shop - 9 N Chestnut Street New Paltz - 845-633-8613 - on Facebook - Open 7 Days 7:30A to 6P.

3 - ImmuneSchein Tea Haus

photo credit - ImmuneSchein Ginger Elixirs via Facebook 10-2-2020

ImmuneSchein Tea Haus - 1776 Route 212 Saugerties - 845-684-5136 - on Facebook - Open Thursday 10A to 3P then Friday - Saturday - Sunday 10A to 6P.

4 - Verdigris Tea & Chocolate

photo credit - Verdigris Tea via Facebook 1-20-2012

Verdigris Tea & Chocolate 135 Warren Street Hudson - 518-828-3139 - on Facebook - Open 7 Days 10A to 6P on Fridays 10A to 5P.

5 - Harney & Sons Fine Teas Millerton

photo credit - Harney and Sons Fine Tea Shop in Millerton via Google Maps

Harney & Sons Fine Teas 13 Main Street Millerton - 518-789-2121 - on Facebook - Always open online - Open in Millerton Wednesday - Saturday 10A to 5P and Sunday 10A to 4P.

6 - Florrie Kayes Tea Room

photo credit - Florrie Kayes Tea Room via Google Maps

Florrie Kayes Tea Room 69 Gleneida Avenue Carmel Hamlet - 845-225-8327 - on Facebook - Open Wednesday - Sunday 11A to 5:30P.

7 - Miss Tea

Miss Tea via Facebook 7-17-2021

Miss Tea 520-A Main Street Beacon - 888-699-8727 - on Facebook - Open Monday 11A to 6P Closed Tuesday Open Wednesday - Saturday 11A to 6P and Sundays 10A to 5P.

8 - Charlotte's Tea Room

Charlottes Tea Room via Facebook 10-7-2020

Charlotte's Tea Room 15 Oakland Ave Warwick - 845-988-9499 - on Facebook - Open Wednesday - Sunday 11A to 4P.

9 - The Perfect Blend Yarn & Tea Shop

The Perfect Blend Yarn and Tea Shop via Facebook 4-26-2021

The Perfect Blend Yarn & Tea Shop 50 Market Street Saugerties - 845-246-2876 - on Facebook - Open Monday - Friday 11A to 5P Saturday 10A to 4P Sunday 12N to 4P.

Enjoy a cup of tea as Martha Stewart would say "It's a good thing" and she also has a few things to say about its benefits.

