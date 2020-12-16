Hudson Valley Taco Bells Bringing Back Nacho Fries

Christmas came early!

2020 sucks. And you know who really did us the dirtiest? TACO BELL. In the middle of a global pandemic, they decided to eliminate classic menu items. The Mexican Pizza? GONE. Shredded chicken? GONE. Loaded potatoes? GONE. What the actual f*ck Taco Bell.

But, it seems like Taco Bell is offering a little redemption. According to USA Today, Taco Bell will be bringing back their Bacho Fries on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2020. They will also bring back the Loaded Nacho Taco, Taco and Burrito Cravings Pack, and Bacon Club Chalupa. The Nacho Fries will be available for $1.39 or in a $5 box that also includes a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, Crunchy Taco, and a medium fountain drink. Like most things, price and participation will vary by location.

In the summer of 2020, Taco Bell eliminated over a dozen menu items. In July, we reported that Taco Bell eliminated nearly a dozen menu items. Some of these things were the 7-Layer Burrito, Nachos Supreme, and cheesy fiesta potatoes. Then, Taco Bell said the menu changes were needed to "create a more efficient Taco Bell experience" according to CNN. For some of the new changes, Taco Bell is citing reasons like environmental impact to eliminate items. For example, the Mexican Pizza uses over 7 million pounds of paperboard annually.

It's unclear if the Nacho Fries will be back for good. But honestly, if they're back for just one week I'll be happy. They're nothing special, but I'm still mad Taco Bell took away the shredded chicken menu items.