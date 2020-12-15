Santa Parade this Sunday in Clinton Corners

Coronavirus is disruptive to say the very least, but it can’t keep Santa Claus away. One tradition in Dutchess County is not going to be stopped by a global pandemic, and that’s the annual Santa Run in Clinton Corners. If we ever needed a festive Christmas parade to cheer us up and help give the kids that special Christmas that they deserve, now is the time.

This Sunday, Dec. 20, the Clinton Volunteer Fire Company will hold their annual Santa Run throughout the East Clinton Fire district. This parade will include a large number of fire and other emergency equipment , and Santa will be providing gift bags for all children.

The parade will be leaving the fire station in Clinton Corners at 1PM and proceed to the following route; Heritage Road to Salt Point Turnpike to Allen Road, Hollow Road, Centre Road to the Clinton Library, Maple Lane, Story Lane, Longview, Tobin, Shadblow to Pumpkin to Nine Partners, Clinton Hollow to Salt Point Turnpike and then will make a final stop at Stewart's.

The route of travel has been designed to cover as much of the district as safely possible. Depending on the number of Santa Stops, the parade should take about two hours to complete. If your road is not included on Santa's route, you are encouraged to be at the Clinton Library around 1:30PM or Stewart's at 3PM

For more information about this Sunday’s annual Santa Run in Clinton Corners, check out the event facebook page.