Guide to 2022 St. Patrick’s Day Parades in the Hudson Valley

St. Patrick's Day parades are back in the Hudson Valley and we have your complete guide to attending for 2022.

The three biggest St. Patrick's Day parades don't actually take place on St. Patrick's Day. Because many local organizations travel down to New York City for their big parade every year, the Hudson Valley holds its parades earlier in the month. The good news is that locals can celebrate the season all month long.

Ulster County

The Ulster County St. Patrick's Day Parade traditionally takes place on the second Sunday in March. For 2022, the parade is scheduled for Sunday, March 13. The Parade will form in the Kingston Plaza at 11:30am and will step off at 1:00pm.

The Shamrock Run proceeds the parade each year, with 2,000 runners tackling a flat, two-mile route that starts at Academy Green and ends at the foot of Broadway. Start time is 12:50pm.

More details on the parade and how to register for the Shamrock Run are available on the event's website.

Orange County

The Mid-Hudson St. Patrick's Day Parade was established in 1976 and takes place every year in Orange County. The setting for the parade is the beautiful Village of Greenwood Lake, which draws visitors from all over the region for the parade. The 2022 parade will take place on Sunday, March 13 and step off at 2pm. More details are available online.

Dutchess County

The Village of Wappingers Falls comes alive on the first weekend of March each year during the Dutchess County St. Patrick's Day Parade. For 2022, the parade will take place on March 5 at 1pm. The route starts at St. Mary's Church and works its way up Main Street past Messier Park. More details can be found on the parade's official website.

