7 Highly-Rated and Affordable Hotels in Fishkill, NY

So, last week, my grandfather passed away. He was a hardworking devoted man who believed in the meaning of family, so it is tough to see him go. This upcoming weekend we are having services for him over the weekend. My grandparents have been residents of Fishkill for over 60 years, so we are planning to hold our services there.

In order to help out the family, I took on the task of trying to find a hotel in the area that would do a room block and offer bereavement rates for our relatives who are coming from out of town. So, I called up a bunch of hotels in the Fishkill area to get information of their availability and their rates. First off, I just have to say the customer service I got from all of them were great. Everyone was friendly, understanding, and quite helpful. I feel like whenever I have to call anywhere these days, I'm left on hold for forever, I hardly ever talk to a live person, and rarely do I get forwarded to where I need to get forwarded to. None of that is what happened with these hotels. All my interactions were positive, as a real person picked up the phone, if I was ever on hold it was only for a matter of seconds, and each representative was attentive. Even if the representative didn't have all the information I needed, they were quick to patch me through to someone who did have the info, give me necessary contacts to reach out to, or to give me the resources as to where I could find it myself. Whether or not they were able to accommodate our needs, they displayed excellent service. They definitely made a difficult time easier.

So, this got me thinking that this could be a beneficial article. Whether you are looking for a quick getaway (perhaps a romantic Valentine's Day rendezvous 😏😉), or you need to recommend a hotel to someone who is coming into town, we got you covered. This list is comprised of highly-rated hotels in Fishkill, New York, according to Google whose base price I found was lower than $150 a night.

Is there another hotel that you think should be included on this list? Let us know by texting us in the WRRV app!

7 Highly-Rated and Affordable Hotels in Fishkill, NY This list is comprised of highly-rated hotels in Fishkill, New York, according to Google whose base price I found was lower than $150 a night.

10 Top Rated Mexican Restaurants in Poughkeepsie, New York Here are 10 highly rated places to get Mexican cuisine in Poughkeepsie, New York.