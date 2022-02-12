Tour This Tiny Glass House with 360 Degree Views of the Hudson Valley

I'm 6'4", so my first reaction to staying in a tiny home used to be a big "no thank you". But I've turned into a believer. My wife and I became obsessed with the show Tiny House Nation, and were so impressed with not only the level of quality that can be put in these homes, but the beauty and architecture that can still be present in a dwelling that's no bigger than most traditional living rooms. An Airbnb listing in Marlboro, NY, has recently taken it to a whole new level.

Surrounded by Nature

I grew up in Ulster county in the absolute sticks. I spent my free time exploring the surrounding woods and feeding the cows in the pasture across the street from my house, so it's slightly embarrassing to admit this, but sometimes you want to be in nature without actually being in it. That's where this pristine tiny home comes in. Surrounded by glass on nearly every side, you can wake up to panoramic nature views without worrying about frostbitten toes in the winter, or clouds of Hudson Valley bugs in the summer.

Unexpected Benefits

I also want to shake this property owners hand for being smack in the middle of the Mid-Hudson Valley. So many of my Google searches for secluded cabins lead me hours away from my home in Newburgh, NY, so to have an option mere minutes off 9W (and minutes from breweries, wineries, and cideries too) means that my wife and I can make a last minute decision to ditch our house (which honestly is only a few square-feet larger than this offering), and make a beeline for acres of rolling hills and amazing views. Check out some of the highlights below.

