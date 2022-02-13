Help Crack the Case This Summer with CSI: Middletown

True crime documentaries and podcasts have us out here thinking we can actually solve crimes. If you think you have what it takes, put your detective hat on and head out to Orange County.

Take the skills you've learned from watching Dateline or listening to the Crime Junkie podcast and put them to good use. You'll need a group of friends and crime-solving knowledge to catch a killer with CSI: Middletown.

The murder-mystery-themed game allows players to explore their neighborhoods all while trying to solve a crime. Teams of 2-6 people will get dressed up and "use forensic techniques, codebreaking, and good old-fashioned detective work" to crack the case.

The case?

Four victims in 24 hours. Criminal carnage has caused terror across town and something connects the killings...

The unique outdoor crime-solving experience is set to take place on Saturday, July 16th in Middletown. Not only will you feel superior as you solve the killer crime, but you can also win prizes for categories like Best Team Picture, Fastest Team and Pawesome Pooch (yup, dogs are encouraged to help solve the crime. You're own little Scooby-Doo!).

You're top secret starting location will be revealed at a pre -game briefing and each game can be played any time between 9 am to 2 pm on July 16th. According to Clued Upp Games, the company putting on the event, CSI Middletown takes between 2 to 3 hours to play.

Tickets are limited and on-sale now. They'll run you $90, but teams only need 1 tickets to play along.

Get your tickets before they sell out at CluedUpp.com and brush up on those detective skills. You're going to need it. *Cue the CSI music.*

