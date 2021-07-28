Hudson Valley ‘Sexual Predator’ Charged With 28 Sex Crimes in New York
New York State Police called Lawrence Thomas a "sexual predator" while alleging he committed 28 sex crimes in the Hudson Valley.
On Monday, New York State Police in conjunction with the Columbia County Child Advocacy Center and the Columbia County District Attorney’s Office arrested 73-year-old Lawrence R. Thomas of Chatham for seven counts of predatory assault against a child, a class A-II felony, three counts of rape in the 1st degree, a class B felony, four counts of criminal sex act in the 1st degree, a class B felony, ten counts of sexual abuse in the 1st degree, a class C felony, two counts of attempted rape in the 1st degree, a class C felony, three counts of criminal solicitation in the 1st degree, a class C felony, and two counts of attempted criminal sexual Act in the 1st degree, a class C felony.
Thomas was arrested in August 2020 after law enforcement received an anonymous tip about the reported abuse and charged Thomas with sexual abuse, a class D felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor.
The continued investigation into Lawernce revealed additional evidence of crimes committed, police say. Police did not release information about their investigation or the victims.
Thomas was arraigned before the Columbia County Court and remanded to the Columbia County Jail in lieu of $15,000 cash bail or $30,000 bond.
