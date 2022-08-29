A man who police say admitted to being part of a well-known street gang was arrested following an investigation into a shooting in the Hudson Valley.

On Saturday, the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department confirmed an arrest was made in connection to an April shooting in the City of Poughkeepsie.

City of Poughkeepsie Police Department: Gang Member Arrested in Connection With Shooting in Dutchess County, New York

Since April 13, the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department has been investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred on April 13, 2022, on Morgan Avenue in the City of Poughkeepsie.

On Friday, August 26, 2022, members of the Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force served a federal arrest warrant on 24-year-old Isaiah Williams aka “Radio” in connection with the investigation into a non-fatal shooting that occurred on Morgan Avenue in the City of Poughkeepsie on April 13, 2022, police say.

Williams is a member of the "Bloods" street gang, according to the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department.

Warrant Yields Illegal Gun

The warrant resulted from an ongoing investigation by the City of Poughkeepsie Detectives and Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force members. The warrant led to the recovery of an illegally possessed handgun, police say.

Authorities have not released more details about the non-fatal shooting on Morgan Avenue.

Williams was charged with ‘Violation of 18 U.S.C. § 922(g)(1)’, arraigned in Southern District Federal Court. He was remanded to prison without bail.

The United States Department of Justice Archives explains what Williams is accused of:

Title 18, United States Code, Section 922(g) makes it unlawful for certain classes of individuals to ship, transport, possess or receive any firearm or ammunition with the required interstate commerce nexus

