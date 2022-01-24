This year Valentine's Day falls on a Monday and thanks to COVID some of our favorite Hudson Valley places may have limited hours for this upcoming lovers' holiday. If you are planning to celebrate with someone you love by heading out for a cocktail and a bite to eat you should definitely plan ahead.

I did a little research for you to make it easy to select a place. I also included a possible menu selection with a signature cocktail. I picked a few places you might have overlooked when deciding where to go for dinner. These are all well-known Hudson Valley restaurants with high ratings but lately, they might not be top of mind. Let's face it, not a lot of us have been treating ourselves to a romantic night out with great food and drinks.

This list could have been 50 restaurants long at least, but I thought it would be fun to just include 4 places I spotted off a fine dining search that I had forgotten about. Don't forget to call ahead, these places are popular.

The Canterbury Brook in Cornwall New York

Canterbury Brook Inn - At 331 Main Street in Cornwall, this place has a signature cocktail on its menu called the Snowman Martini. It sounds perfect for winter and I would pair it with their Crispy Coconut Sea Scallops with Orange Horseradish Sauce. 845-534-9658.

The Beekman Arms and Delameter Inn in Rhinebeck New York

The Beekman Arms and Delamater Inn - At 6387 Mill Street in Rhinebeck, this Inn is the perfect place for a Classic Martini shaken not stirred with their Berkshire Pork Chop which is accompanied by roasted sweet potato, spinach, and their roasted pear Jus. 845-876-7077

Ship to Shore in Kingston New York

Ship to Shore - 15 West Strand in Kingston has a signature cocktail called the Moon Landing. It includes an actual moonshine so be sure to order something hearty to eat with that - I suggest the 16 Ounce New York Strip with country butter, garlic mashed, and asparagus. 845-334-8887

Henry's on the Farm in Milton New York

Henry's on the Farm at Buttermilk Falls -220North Road in Milton has a Blueberry-Lavendar Lemonade with Tito's Handmade Vodka to drink. To eat, try the winter Truffle Risotto shallots, garlic, Winter Truffle, shiitake & Cremini Mushrooms Arugula Parmigiano Reggiano. 845 795 1500.

