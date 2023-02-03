Romantic Restaurants for Valentine’s Dinner in the Hudson Valley

What do you have in store for your Valentine this year? If dinner is on the menu I have uncovered a few places that will be perfect for that intimate meal for two.

The Hudson Valley is full of so many wonderful places to eat. You can't throw a stone without hitting one but the truth is sometimes we forget about the obvious that's why I have picked these top Hudson Valley restaurants as my choice as the perfect place to take your Valentine.

Perfect Hudson Valley Restaurant for Valentine's Day Dinner

ian-van-der-linde-ivnshdyR9SU-unsplash ian-van-der-linde-ivnshdyR9SU-unsplash loading...

I did a little research for you to make it easier to select a place. I included places with a wide menu selection that are known for an elegant signature cocktail menu. These are all well-known Hudson Valley restaurants with high ratings but lately, they might not be top of mind. Let's face it, not a lot of us have been treating ourselves to a romantic night out with great food and drinks.

Where to go for a Romantic Cocktail in the Hudson Valley

Ship to Shore An American Bistro via Facebook Ship to Shore An American Bistro via Facebook loading...

This list could have been 50 restaurants long at least, but I thought it would be fun to just include five places I spotted off a fine dining search that I had forgotten about. Don't forget to call ahead, these places are popular. And with Valentine's Day being Tuesday many folks will take advantage of the weekend before so maybe consider going out the weekend after this year.

Places to Have Dinner for Two in the Hudson Valley

All of these restaurants offer the perfect combination of food and drink with a dining experience that feels intimate. I like to say these places are hiding in plain sight. You know them, you drive by them and now it is time to stop in for a romantic dinner date. From Kingston to Rhinebeck to Cornwall, West Park, and Milton, New York it will be hard to decide you may need to visit all five.

Shrimp cocktail appetizer with a glass of white wine. Camrocker loading...

Five Intimate Hudson Valley Restaurants for a Dinner with Your Valentine

