Hudson Valley Restaurants Can Soon Operate at 75% Capacity

All restaurants in the Hudson Valley will be able to increase to 75% capacity for indoor dining in March.

On Sunday, March 7, 2021, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced at a press conference that indoor dining for most restaurants in New York State will go up. According to a press release, all restaurants outside of New York City in New York State will be able to increase indoor dining capacity to 75%. This, of course, means Hudson Valley restaurants will be able to increase indoor dining capacity to 75%.

In a press release, Governor Andrew Cuomo said:

Our fight in the war against COVID-19 continues, but we are encouraged by the decrease in infection and hospitalization rates and the rise in vaccinations. As we expand our vaccine distribution and celebrate the arrival of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, we have never been closer to defeating this beast once and for all. It is critical that New Yorkers not succumb to COVID fatigue and remain vigilant. Until the day the war is won, we all need to continue the practices we know work - washing hands, social distancing and masking up. The numbers are a reflection of our actions and when we work together, we will see the light at the end of the tunnel.

The new capacity limits take effect on March 19, 2021. Currently, indoor dining is allowed at 50% for restaurants outside of New York City, which includes the Hudson Valley. New York City restaurants will still remain at 35% capacity for indoor dining come March 19. It is unclear if, and when, restaurants in New York City will be able to increase indoor capacity.

The change for the Hudson Valley comes as data shows that restaurants can operate safely at 75% capacity, according to the press release. As of today, March 7, 2021, the New York State COVID-19 positivity rate is 2.98%, and the seven-day average percent positive is 3.19%.

