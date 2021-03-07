Hudson Valley Drivers: This Sign Means Wait Your Turn

We have all done it if we drive. We have all approached an intersection and had that moment when we aren't sure the other driver is going to stop much less yield. We wonder will they actually slow down and wait until I pass? So many intersections come to mind when I think of this situation but probably the one that comes to mind the most is the south bound route 9 entrance to the Mid Hudson Bridge just north of the bridge.

To be honest all of those loops in that area of the Mid Hudson Bridge have the same issue. They have yield signs and it seems like 9 times out of 10 the person who is suppose to yield forgets they don't have the right of way. I regularly travel that way towards the bridge on route 9 and I have to make the cut over to the left to get onto the bridge approach. Just about every time there is someone that will be swing around from the northbound side to get on the same approach and about half the time they just keep on going without even looking for oncoming cars. That results in me saying out loud to myself "you have the yield sign" then I have to trail them up the ramp wondering if they realized or even care they cut me off. So annoying.

So what does it mean when you have a yield sign.? Simple, it means you must yield to traffic, bicycles and even pedestrians. DriversEd.com spells it out very simply:

"Yield means let other road users go first. A yield sign assigns the right-of-way to traffic in certain intersections. If you see a yield sign ahead, be prepared to let other drivers crossing your road take the right-of-way. And don't forget about bicycles and pedestrians!"

The New York State vehicle and traffic law Article 29 - 1172 according to law.Justia.com has it pretty simply stated as well, if you have the yield sign it is on you to yield that right of way.

I don't know why it surprises me that their are Hudson Valley drivers that don't always yield, after all a lot of folks don't stop at stop signs or red lights either. Other than the tragic fact that you can cause an accident by not following these rules of the road I also want to go on record as saying it is really a rude way to drive.

Yes, I said rude. For example if you where walking through a door at a store would you stop to let someone go ahead of you or at least reach back to hold the door for them if they arrive to the door the same time as you? In that same vein if you were reaching for something on a store shelf and someone reach at the same time would you at least acknowledge they presence? I would like to think the answer to both of these scenarios is yes.

So why is it then that we get behind the wheel of a car and we suddenly think that we have to go first. Do we really believe we have the right to out race someone to an intersection so we don't have to slow down and wait for them. I hope this isn't true. I will say one thing if it is a game of chicken you are playing I am gonna give in every time. Your bad driving is not worth me being wrapped around a telephone pole in my car. So I will chose to ride behind you wondering what was the big rush when I just end up along side you at the next light.

