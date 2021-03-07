Will the Hudson Valley Celebrate St Patrick’s Day 2021?

Come on, you are already asking yourself the question, right? Will the Hudson Valley still be able to celebrate St Patrick's Day? Will we be able to have a parade this year? The dancing, the music, the food, even the bagpipers? Please let us celebrate! Darn you again covid!

So can we celebrate? The answer is most certainly "YES!" However, it will not be the celebrations that you are thinking about, the ones filled with street parades, packed bars and restaurants with all of your friends.

The celebrations that you want to be a part of, will need to be once again in your small socially distant circle of family at home.

Yes, cooking corned beef, cabbage and potatoes is not nearly as fun and enjoyable as being served it, but alas it will keep you healthy, or at least potentially keep you healthy.

When you are gathering things to include in your fest or celebration, ask yourself, "Why do we celebrate St Patrick's Day?"

According to History.com, this is why or should I say "WHO" we celebrate on March 17th each year:

St. Patrick’s Day observes of the death of St. Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland. The holiday has evolved into a celebration of Irish culture with parades, special foods, music, dancing, drinking and a whole lot of green.

Ok, so while you are still reading, 'What's with the corned beef?" Is that Irish? Not really. Turns out that it only started to be Corned Beef as the main item on the dinner table to celebrate with because of the Irish immigrants living in New York City, substituted the lesser expensive Corned Beef for the more expensive Irish Bacon and it stuck. That's why people go nuts for it, on a plate or on a sandwich on St Patrick's Day!

"Sláinte!"

