So you are thinking about Stout's, beer that is. Maybe you are wanting to pair it with corned beef and cabbage, or just looking for a hearty style to sip on a Saturday afternoon. Here are a few that are made in the Hudson Valley, in no particular tasting order:

Keegan Ale's in Kingston. This brewery is probably one of the ones here in the Hudson Valley the longest. I remember talking to Tommy Keegan (founder and #1 employee) he said when he started Keegan Ales there was only like 10 or 12 craft breweries in the state. Look how that has changed since 2003 (when they began brewing) to today with NY's hundreds of craft breweries. Keegan makes a Milk Stout, called Mother's Milk. Milk stouts are made with lactose sugar, resulting in a creamier mouthfeel and slight sweetness. This particular one is super food friendly and IMHO tasty! They also make a coffee stout called Joe Mama's Milk, but I haven't tried it.

Newburgh Brewing Company, has two stouts that I have had a few times, cough cough, and again, my enjoyment of stouts and that smoother heavier style is that is pairs so well with food. Yes, they make others but I would suggest trying the Bourbon Barrel Aged Newburgh Conspiracy (hello, combining Imperial Stout and bourbon barrels? Right up my alley) which is a Russian Imperial Stout or the Cherry Chocolate Cake which is a milk stout. What is a Russian Imperial Stout? The word Imperial in the descriptor will always be a code word for a little higher alcohol, with those fuller hoppier notes (according to American Craft Beer.com).

Two Way Brewing Company, Beacon. They have an oatmeal stout that they serve through the nitro tap. I like nitro pours because to me it gives the beer a smoother mouthfeel. I am not sure that they can pour you a sample through a regular tap and then a nitro so you can see the difference side-by-side, but do not hesitate to ever try a 'nitro' pour. Think of it this way, the brewery is the expert, they are going to know which way their beer shows and tastes the best. Your duty is to try it. Also this is an oatmeal stout, which is similar to what comes out of your Guinness bottles.

Westkill Brewing, Westkill. Ok, so this is more "Catskills" then Hudson Valley, but it is a slightly different style than the ones listed above and it is a Stout. Their version is a Dry Irish Stout. What makes a Dry Irish Stout different than the other styles listed above? According to Craft Beer.com, they are a 'black beer with more roasted character due to the fact that roasted (or toasted) barley is used in the brewing process.

Is there a local stout that is not listed above? While it was not my intention to slight anyone, I just have not tried them yet. Email me and let me know about the one that is missing, I would love to seek it out and give it a try. Slainte!

